Science With Samantha: How to Harvest Rainwater and Boost Your Garden

By Samantha Davies

NBCUniversal, Inc.

This week on Science With Samantha, Daniel Cunningham from Rooted In shows us how to harvest rainwater and explains how it could benefit your yard. 

Have you ever noticed how fresh and green your garden or flowers look after a good rain? You can recreate that in your backyard by saving the rain in a large bucket.

This time of year, we get thunderstorms that produce heavy rain. Through rainwater harvesting, you will be able to conserve and reuse that water. North Texas is experiencing drought conditions, and long-range forecasts indicate that the drought will worsen.

