November's Beaver Supermoon: What it is and when to see it in the night sky

This week’s full moon will also be a supermoon, the final one of 2024 and the last one we’ll see for quite some time.

So what makes the ‘Beaver Moon,” as it was named by Native Americans, so special this month? Here’s what you need to know.

What is a Supermoon?

A Supermoon happens when a full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth (called perigee), making it appear larger and brighter than usual.

The moon can appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than a typical full moon.

Why is it called the "Beaver Moon"?

The full moon in November is traditionally called the Beaver Moon because it marks the time when North American settlers would set beaver traps to prepare for winter, as beavers were most active during this time. It is also a time when beavers prepare for the winter by building their dams.

When is the best time to see it?

The Supermoon will be exactly full at 6:02 AM CST on November 15, but the best time to see it will be just after moonrise in the evening, around sunset—this is when it appears largest and most dramatic due to the "moon illusion."

When is the next Supermoon?

According to NASA, this month’s supermoon will be the last one to occur at a full moon until October 2025.