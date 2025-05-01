What's ‘Made in the USA?' It isn't always so straightforward

When it comes to products consumers use, how much is made in the United States? The answer can be complicated. Read on for what consumers should know. Plus, hear from local producers who are making things in the U.S.

‘We're keeping all of it right here'

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

For Ron Miskin, a tightly knit supply chain is what his customers expect.

“I want to be able to have a relationship with our suppliers and our partners. I like to be to go and talk to them and discuss and figure out what the next move is. So yeah, we're keeping all of it right here in the United States,” Miskin said.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Miskin and his family run Buffalo Wool Co., based in Weatherford. The company started making its first socks out of bison fiber around 2008. Miskin said they’ve since expanded to other products meant to withstand the elements.

Robin Carter Robin Carter

“I sell $50 socks. Most people do not need $50 socks, but the ones that do, they're happy to pay it,” said Miskin. “You pay more, but you better be able to depend on it, and it better perform exactly as expected.”

Miskin said he imports some raw materials that aren’t domestically available, like silk, but the bison fiber is sourced domestically and the socks are manufactured in the U.S.

“We get approached all the time about offshoring our stuff, but we're not going to do it,” Miskin said.

Many of his products are made near Austin at the Knitting Mill in Liberty Hill.

Knitting Mill owner Michael Caird believes there’s an unmet consumer demand for clothes made in the USA: “The amount of people that would say to me, do you know where I can get a 'Made in the USA' beanie? Is there anyone making gloves in the USA? How about scarves?”

Robin Carter Robin Carter

How consumers find 'Made in the USA' products

As consumers navigate the potential impact of tariff policies on prices, NBC 5 Responds wanted to know more about shopping for items made and sourced in the United States.

“When you buy something and it says ‘Made in the USA’, what you're buying is something that is predominantly made in the USA,” said Dr. Brian Sauser, University of North Texas chair of supply chain management.

According to the Federal Trade Commission’s business guidance online, a product may be advertised as “Made in USA” if “all or virtually all” of the product was made in the U.S. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration explained the FTC standard allows products with a “very small amount of foreign content” to be described as “Made in the USA.” It also said the advertiser of a product may qualify a Made in the USA claim by disclosing the product is made in the U.S. with foreign and domestic materials.

“It could have actually been manufactured in the United States, but the sourcing of materials that came into that product may have come from anywhere in the world. That's just a reality of sourcing materials because some materials we can't even get in the United States,” Sauser said.

Other federal rules govern the labeling of the origin of certain products, including textiles like wool and fur. The American Automobile Labeling Act requires new passenger vehicles to list the percentage of U.S. and Canadian parts. Both countries are listed together in one category. The rule also includes requirements for labeling the origin of the engine and transmission. Customs and Border Protection deals with country of origin import labels.

In general, consumers find a wide range of ways a product can be touched by trade. For example, American-owned brands may assemble in other countries, or international companies may manufacture in the U.S. Some products are partially built in multiple countries, crossing the border back and forth during assembly.

“For a lot of general products categories, it's very complex,” explained Dr. Venky Shankar, marketing professor at the SMU Cox School of Business. “It's very hard to figure out where everything went through the value chain before we finally acquire and use the product.”

Food and farms

About 100 miles east of Dallas, Jeff Williams and his family are building a bison ranch.

“The buffalo, to me, is the real American meat,” said Williams. “It's been part of the rangelands for a long, long time. To be able to give back, in a way, and help that whole food chain establish and to continue on.”

Williams said he started the ranch five years ago. Recently, his family relocated from the suburbs of DFW to live on the ranch in Jacksonville. Williams said he continues to work as an attorney while learning to run a small farm. The family documents the trials and triumphs on their Blackacre Ranch social media and YouTube pages.

“I never appreciated so much the smaller producers until I started doing this,” Williams said.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, less than 2% of the U.S. population is made up of farm and ranch families. The most recent U.S. Census of Agriculture showed the number of farms in the United States has fallen below two million for the first time since before the Civil War, but Texas leads the nation in the number of farms and ranches with 230,662 covering approximately 125 million acres.

“We have a lot of, what I'm going to call, smaller farmers and so that really boosts our numbers,” explained David Anderson with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

Robin Carter Robin Carter

The latest Census of Agriculture in 2022 showed a slight dip in the number of farms in Texas from the previous census in 2017 when it counted 248,416 farms. The 2022 numbers are higher than the count 23 years ago when the Census of Agriculture reported 228,926 Texas farms.

“We've lost farms, farmers have gone out of business, but we've gotten farms back in. A lot of those have been, what I would call, part-time farms,” said Texas Farm Bureau President Russell Boening.

Boening points to an uptick in new and beginning farmers, those in the business 10 years or less.

“A lot of consumers are looking, 'Where does my food come from? Who grows my food? Who raises my livestock that I'm consuming?'” Boeing said. “They may be raising their own beef and then either processing it themselves or having it processed and actually selling it.”

“There's really some interesting data there on our agriculture, our growing small farms that are driven by people's interests in growing and selling something local, but also all of us who might want to buy it too,” said Anderson.

NBC 5 Responds is committed to researching your concerns and recovering your money. Our goal is to get you answers and, if possible, solutions and a resolution. Call us at 844-5RESPND (844-573-7763) or fill out our customer complaint form.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

When it comes to the products we use and the food we eat, how much of it is made in the U.S.? According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, less than 2% of the U.S. population is made up of farm and ranch families. The most recent U.S. census of agriculture showed the number of farms in the U.S. has fallen below two million for the first time since before the Civil War but farmers say the business is changing.