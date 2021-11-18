Where to Find the Best Thanksgiving Pies in North Texas

From chocolate pecan pies to gluten-free pastries, we are making it easier for North Texans who might be searching for the best desserts in town this holiday season. Texas Today executive producer, Jessica Grose, rounds up her favorite pies from local restaurants that will pair perfectly with your Thanksgiving feast.

JudyPie

JudyPie is the cutest vintage pie shop located in downtown Grapevine! Your grandmother would never bake with a store bought crust and canned fillings, and neither would JudyPie. JudyPie pie's are made from scratch, every day in their on-site kitchen. Their crust is so flaky and tender, it could win blue ribbons.

Unrefined Bakery

Unrefined Bakery is a gluten-free, soy-free, non-GMO and organic bakery. They offer a wide array of home-made sweet breads, yeast breads, muffins, treats and many cupcake, cake and pie options. They also specialize in keto, paleo and vegan baked goods. All of their products are made in the healthiest way possible; using unrefined sugars, healthy fats and complex carbohydrates.

The Rustic

The Rustic is the spot for down-home offerings sourced from Texas ranchers and farmers. Cold, local craft beers and Texas-spirit-driven cocktails and drinks. A backyard under the stars. Bring The Rustic home with you this Thanksgiving with their decadent peanut butter pie. Sold by the slice for $9.95 or the whole pie is available for $24.95.

Haywire Restaurant and The Ranch at Las Colinas

No holiday get-together is complete without a Route 66 pecan pie! A twist on the southern pecan pie, this Texas beauty starts with a cinnamon roll crust that's drowned in an ooey gooey filling of locally sourced pecans and then served with a side of Balcones Texas Whisky caramel sauce. The pie is legendary. Allow 48 hour’s notice for all pie orders.

Milk Bar

Milk Bar is a sweet (and occasionally savory) shop that’s been turning familiar treats upside down and on their heads, shaking up the dessert scene since 2008. Founded by James Beard award-winning pastry chef Christina Tosi, Milk Bar first opened its doors in NYC’s East Village, and soon developed a loyal fanbase. Milk Bar ships nationwide.

DIVE Coastal Cuisine

DIVE Coastal Cuisine is a neighborhood restaurant, in Snider Plaza, known for their healthy, light and flavorful fare. Their key lime pie is a custard-style pie mixed with fresh key lime juice and lime zest. The crust is crafted from homemade granola blended with ginger snaps and graham crackers. This combination creates a crust that's nutty, ginger-y and not as sweet as the typical graham cracker crust.

World Market

