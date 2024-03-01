solar eclipse

Seats are still available, Delta offers a second flight to see the total eclipse from the air

The first flight out of Austin is sold out, seats remain for the flight from Dallas to Detroit

Anyone interested in viewing the eclipse on April 8 at new heights has another chance for a sky view of the eclipse in the path of totality, this time out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Delta is offering customers a second chance to see the total solar eclipse in the air after selling out of its first special flight in less than a day.

Delta Airlines
Inside the Delta A321neo -- from where you may have an amazing view of the total eclipse on April 8, 2024.

The first path-of-totality flight, from Austin to Detroit, was announced on Monday, Feb. 19. The new flight, from Dallas to Detroit, will be on a larger plane (A321neo) than the one departing Austin, allowing more customers to experience the eclipse path of totality.

For booking information, visit delta.com.

