Anyone interested in viewing the eclipse on April 8 at new heights has another chance for a sky view of the eclipse in the path of totality, this time out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Delta is offering customers a second chance to see the total solar eclipse in the air after selling out of its first special flight in less than a day.

Delta Airlines Inside the Delta A321neo -- from where you may have an amazing view of the total eclipse on April 8, 2024.

The first path-of-totality flight, from Austin to Detroit, was announced on Monday, Feb. 19. The new flight, from Dallas to Detroit, will be on a larger plane (A321neo) than the one departing Austin, allowing more customers to experience the eclipse path of totality.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

For booking information, visit delta.com.