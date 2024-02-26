You could win a once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse plane ticket and hotel room in Southwest-Omni sweepstakes

Want to see the total solar eclipse on April 8 from a plane? Enter this sweepstakes for this unique opportunity.

Southwest Airlines and Omni Hotels are offering two winners and their guests free air travel and hotel stays in their "Solarbration" experience for the 2024 total solar eclipse.

The winners of the sweepstakes will get to ride on one of two flights, which are most likely to be in the path of the total eclipse:

Southwest Flight #1252: departs Dallas (Love Field) at 12:40 p.m. CDT for Pittsburgh

Southwest Flight #1721: departs Austin at 12:55 p.m. CDT for Indianapolis

Winners will also receive a two-night stay at an Omni Hotel in an eclipse-themed room. Rooms are available in the departure cities of Dallas and Austin, and the arrival cities of Pittsburgh and Indianapolis.

SOUTHWEST-OMNI SWEEPSTAKES

The sweepstakes closes on March 11, 2024, at 8 a.m. CT.

“The whole world will be looking up on April 8, and we’re over the moon to leverage our place in the sky by extending an opportunity to observe this phenomenon on several Southwest flights in the path of the eclipse," said Julia Melle, director of brand and content for Southwest Airlines. “Connecting People to places and experiences is what we do best and rounding out this once-in-a-lifetime flight opportunity with a celestial stay at Omni Hotels aligns the stars for two lucky winners.”

NBC 5 spoke with Jon Carmichael, an astrophotographer, in October 2023. Carmichael was on a Southwest Airlines flight during the total solar eclipse in 2017. He said he guarantees it's the most beautiful thing someone will ever see in their life.

The eclipse on April 8 will be the last chance to see a total solar eclipse in the United States until 2045, scientists said.

If you don't win the contest, don't worry, click here for a list of places to watch the total solar eclipse in North Texas.