bagels

The Best Bagels in DFW

Texas Today Executive Producer, Jessica Grose, rounds up her favorite bagel spots in DFW. These NYC inspired bagels won't disappoint!

Benny’s Bagels Lakewood 

1901 Skillman St.
Dallas, TX 75206

PHONE: 214 – 887 – 8385

Shug’s Bagels 

3020 Mockingbird Ln.
Dallas, TX 75205

PHONE: (469) 526-5050

Lenore’s Handmade Bagel Co. 

Text 214-480-4627 to join the secret bagel club.

Boopa’s Bagel Deli 

6513 N Beach St.
Fort Worth, TX 761377

PHONE: (817) 232-4771 or (817) 232-2982

Up Inspired Kitchen 

5285 North Dallas Parkway, Suite 400
Frisco, TX 75034

PHONE: (469) 579-4197

