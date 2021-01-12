Easy Home-Cooked Recipes that are Chef-Approved

Chef Kenneth Temple shares a steak fajita bowl recipe and how you can join his 21-meal plan challenge.
Fajita Bowl with Grilled Onions and Peppers and Cilantro Rice
Tips for success: The secret to tender cuts of steak is cutting across the grain. You can take the cheapest cut of beef and if you cut it against the grain it will melt in your mouth.
Feeds 4 people
Total Time: 35 minutes
Total Calories: 484 per serving
Tools:
- Chef knife
- Cutting board
- Dry measuring spoons
- Liquid measuring cup
- 4 quart pot
- 8 quart pot
- Grill pan or Large skillet
- Baking sheet
- Small bowl
Cilantro Rice Ingredients:
- ¼ onion chopped small
- ½ teaspoon dry oregano
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 cups low sodium chicken stock
- 2 cups minute brown rice
- ¼ cup cilantro chopped fine
Mexican Flank Ingredients:
- ¼ cup lime juice
- 1 lb. flank steak
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1 tablespoon dry oregano
Grilled Onions and Peppers Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons avocado oil
- 1 large onion sliced medium
- 2 red bell peppers sliced medium
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 325°F, turn on the heat to medium in a 4-quart pot add the onion, cook for 1 minute, stirring occasionally, add dry oregano and kosher salt, stir once or twice, add the chicken stock and brown rice, bring back to a boil, cover and reduce heat to medium cook for 10 minutes. Once rice is finished, add the cilantro, stir to fluff and steam for 5 minutes.
- In a small dish add the lime juice, dip flank in juice making sure both side are covered. In a small bowl mix the garlic powder, onion powder, kosher salt, black pepper, cumin and oregano. Liberally season both sides of flank. Turn on the heat to medium-high in a large skillet spray with cooking spray for 2 seconds, cook flank for 2 minutes on each side. Transfer to a foiled lined baking sheet, pop in the oven for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and rest for 10 minutes. Slice steak in small to medium strips.
- Turn on the heat to medium in the same large skillet you cooked the flank in add avocado oil, onion, bell peppers, kosher salt, black pepper and garlic powder, cook for 5-8 minutes, stir in the butter.
- Serve 4 oz. of flank with 4 oz. cilantro rice and 2 oz. of onions and peppers per serving.