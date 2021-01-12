cooking

Easy Home-Cooked Recipes that are Chef-Approved

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Chef Kenneth Temple shares a steak fajita bowl recipe and how you can join his 21-meal plan challenge.  

Fajita Bowl with Grilled Onions and Peppers and Cilantro Rice

Tips for success: The secret to tender cuts of steak is cutting across the grain. You can take the cheapest cut of beef and if you cut it against the grain it will melt in your mouth.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Duncanville 1 hour ago

Duncanville ISD Provides Wifi on Wheels to Students and Families With Four New Buses

Feeds 4 people

Total Time: 35 minutes

Total Calories: 484 per serving

Tools:

  • Chef knife
  • Cutting board
  • Dry measuring spoons
  • Liquid measuring cup
  • 4 quart pot
  • 8 quart pot
  • Grill pan or Large skillet
  • Baking sheet
  • Small bowl

Cilantro Rice Ingredients:

  • ¼ onion chopped small
  • ½ teaspoon dry oregano
  • ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 cups low sodium chicken stock
  • 2 cups minute brown rice
  • ¼ cup cilantro chopped fine

Mexican Flank Ingredients:

  • ¼ cup lime juice
  • 1 lb. flank steak
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • 1 tablespoon dry oregano

Grilled Onions and Peppers Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons avocado oil
  • 1 large onion sliced medium
  • 2 red bell peppers sliced medium
  • ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 325°F, turn on the heat to medium in a 4-quart pot add the onion, cook for 1 minute, stirring occasionally, add dry oregano and kosher salt, stir once or twice, add the chicken stock and brown rice, bring back to a boil, cover and reduce heat to medium cook for 10 minutes. Once rice is finished, add the cilantro, stir to fluff and steam for 5 minutes.
  2. In a small dish add the lime juice, dip flank in juice making sure both side are covered. In a small bowl mix the garlic powder, onion powder, kosher salt, black pepper, cumin and oregano. Liberally season both sides of flank. Turn on the heat to medium-high in a large skillet spray with cooking spray for 2 seconds, cook flank for 2 minutes on each side. Transfer to a foiled lined baking sheet, pop in the oven for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and rest for 10 minutes. Slice steak in small to medium strips.
  3. Turn on the heat to medium in the same large skillet you cooked the flank in add avocado oil, onion, bell peppers, kosher salt, black pepper and garlic powder, cook for 5-8 minutes, stir in the butter.
  4. Serve 4 oz. of flank with 4 oz. cilantro rice and 2 oz. of onions and peppers per serving.

This article tagged under:

cookingHealthchefhealthy foodHealthy
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us