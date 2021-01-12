Easy Home-Cooked Recipes that are Chef-Approved

Chef Kenneth Temple shares a steak fajita bowl recipe and how you can join his 21-meal plan challenge.

Fajita Bowl with Grilled Onions and Peppers and Cilantro Rice

Tips for success: The secret to tender cuts of steak is cutting across the grain. You can take the cheapest cut of beef and if you cut it against the grain it will melt in your mouth.

Feeds 4 people

Total Time: 35 minutes

Total Calories: 484 per serving

Tools:

Chef knife

Cutting board

Dry measuring spoons

Liquid measuring cup

4 quart pot

8 quart pot

Grill pan or Large skillet

Baking sheet

Small bowl

Cilantro Rice Ingredients:

¼ onion chopped small

½ teaspoon dry oregano

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

2 cups low sodium chicken stock

2 cups minute brown rice

¼ cup cilantro chopped fine

Mexican Flank Ingredients:

¼ cup lime juice

1 lb. flank steak

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon cumin

1 tablespoon dry oregano

Grilled Onions and Peppers Ingredients:

2 tablespoons avocado oil

1 large onion sliced medium

2 red bell peppers sliced medium

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

Instructions: