Celebrate Bastille Day With French Cuisine

Local celebrity chef Kevin Ashade walks us through a well-known savory French dish just in time to celebrate Bastille Day.

Chef Kevin Ashade’s Coq au Vin

INGREDIENTS

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 4 ounces (120g) diced bacon

• 8 chicken pieces (4 drumsticks and 4 thighs), skin on, bone in

• 2 teaspoons salt (plus more to season)

• 1/2-1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper (plus more to season)

• 1 onion, diced

• 8 oz (250g) carrots cut into 1-inch pieces

• 4 cloves garlic, minced

• 1/4 cup brandy (OPTIONAL)

• 350 ml good quality red wine (Burgundy, Pinot Noir, Shiraz, Merlot)

• 1 1/4 cups low sodium chicken stock or broth

• 5 sprigs thyme

• 3 tablespoons unsalted butter at room temperature, divided

• 1 1/2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

• 8 ounces (250g) frozen small whole onions (pearl onions)

• 8 ounces (250g) cremini (brown) mushrooms thickly sliced

• 2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley, to garnish (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS