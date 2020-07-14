Celebrate Bastille Day With French Cuisine

Local celebrity chef Kevin Ashade walks us through a well-known savory French dish just in time to celebrate Bastille Day.
Chef Kevin Ashade’s Coq au Vin
INGREDIENTS
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 4 ounces (120g) diced bacon
• 8 chicken pieces (4 drumsticks and 4 thighs), skin on, bone in
• 2 teaspoons salt (plus more to season)
• 1/2-1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper (plus more to season)
• 1 onion, diced
• 8 oz (250g) carrots cut into 1-inch pieces
• 4 cloves garlic, minced
• 1/4 cup brandy (OPTIONAL)
• 350 ml good quality red wine (Burgundy, Pinot Noir, Shiraz, Merlot)
• 1 1/4 cups low sodium chicken stock or broth
• 5 sprigs thyme
• 3 tablespoons unsalted butter at room temperature, divided
• 1 1/2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
• 8 ounces (250g) frozen small whole onions (pearl onions)
• 8 ounces (250g) cremini (brown) mushrooms thickly sliced
• 2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley, to garnish (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat the oven to 350°F | 175°C.
- Heat the olive oil over medium heat in a large pot or Dutch oven. Add the bacon and cook until crispy (about 8 to 10 minutes). Transfer bacon to a plate with a slotted spoon.
- Pat chicken pieces dry with paper towel and season with salt and pepper.
- Add the chicken pieces in batches of two to the leftover bacon grease (skin side down for chicken thighs). Sear for about 5 minutes each side, until skin is rendered, crispy and browned. Transfer chicken to the plate with the bacon. Set aside.
- Add the onions, carrots, salt, and pepper to the pan and cook over medium heat for 5 minutes, while stirring occasionally, until the onions are transparent and lightly browned. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant (about 1 minute).
- Pour in the Cognac/brandy, wine and chicken stock; stir to combine. Add the thyme, bacon, chicken, and any juices leftover from the plate into the pot. Bring to a simmer, then cover with a lid or foil and transfer to the oven for 20-30, or until the chicken is cooked through and no longer pink in the middle.
- While chicken is in the oven, melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a pan over medium heat. Cook the mushrooms for 8 to 10 minutes, until soft and browned. Set aside.
- Remove casserole from oven and place on stove. Mash the remaining butter with the flour and stir into the casserole (the heat will cook any lumps out). Add the pearl onions; bring the casserole to a simmer and cook for a further 10 minutes, until sauce has thickened.
- Serve over rice, pasta, potatoes, etc.