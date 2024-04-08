At Country Place Elementary in Carrollton, the PTA worked with teachers to create a one-of-a-kind learning environment as unique as the total eclipse.

The youngest generation of North Texans may have been some of the most excited about the eclipse, learning about it in class, and gathering in the schoolyard to experience it together.

Zoe Castro’s scream could be heard above all the excitement.

"Oh My Gosh, it's incredible," she kept screaming as the last sliver of sunlight slid away.

NBC 5 News Students at Country Place Elementary School in Carrollton as totality arrives, Monday, April 8, 2024.

So much work went into creating that moment, lets back up a bit and show you the day at Country Place Elementary in Carrollton.

The school transformed the schoolyard into an eclipse extravaganza. Get this, it’s not the work of teachers, but parents who wanted to pitch in.

The PTA set up different stations for kids to learn everything from what the shadows look like during an eclipse to the view from a high-powered telescope.

The students couldn’t have been more excited leading up to the moment.

NBC 5 News NBC 5's Wayne Carter outside of Country Place Elementary School in Carrollton, Monday, April 8, 2024.

Everyone learning about all the safe ways to view the eclipse; glasses, pinhole boxes, and one student even had a welding mask.

Randy Bruggink is a former science teacher, he not only manned the telescope but was the first to ask, 'What is the school doing to mark the day?' He planted the seed for the school's event, which slowly grew just as the moon slid into place and gave us a perfect view.

What was minutes, seemed like seconds. Parents capped it off with snacks, Sun Chips and Moon Pies. Just a little sugar sprinkled on top before the already hyped-up kids had to get back to class.

Good luck, teachers. Good luck!