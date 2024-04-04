Get ready for a busy weekend – thousands of travelers are expected to arrive in North Texas to see the total solar eclipse on Monday.

That means the arrivals terminals at DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field – the gateways to the region – will gradually get busier in the days leading up to April 8.

Experts say all airports along the path of totality are treating the event like a busy holiday weekend, with officials forecasting Sunday and Monday morning to be the biggest days for travelers heading to the eclipse viewing locations.

The Federal Aviation Administration has even issued a warning for pilots, airports, and travelers of potential travel delays across the eclipse path.

“There may be a higher traffic volume than normally anticipated at airports along the path of the eclipse. Traffic should anticipate delays during peak traffic periods. Parking may be limited – particularly at the smaller, uncontrolled airports. There could be a delay with issuance of IFR departure clearances. VFR departures may also expect delays for airborne pickup of IFR clearance within 50 NM on either side of the path of the eclipse,” the agency said in a statement.

While the number of expected visitors to Dallas is unknown, city leaders are relying on information shared from Nashville during their 2017 solar eclipse. That city saw a 35% increase in population, which, according to city leaders, would translate to about 400,000 additional visitors to Dallas.

Additionally, Dallas' tourism organization, Visit Dallas, said 90% of the city’s 35,000 hotel rooms are booked, and many are staying multiple days.

That's not even including the surrounding cities that have already declared states of emergency for the sheer number of people that are expected in North Texas.

That's why both big airports are bringing on extra staff, and more security and traffic patrols.

Dallas Love Field is projecting a 30% increase in roadway and passenger foot traffic between Sunday, April 7, and Tuesday, April 9.

"In anticipation of the heightened activity, DAL will deploy high-volume traffic procedures similar to those for major holidays or significant events. Preparations include additional staffing, enhanced monitoring of facilities, parking and roadway traffic, security patrols, and increased supply stocking," the airport said in a statement this week.

Patrick Carreno, Director of Aviation for the city of Dallas, said the influx of tourists to North Texas is an opportunity for the airports to shine.

"It's a great time for us to show what the city of Dallas is about,” he said. "We recognize we are a gateway, and it may be the first place that folks visiting the area are coming into. So we want to put in our best effort on making sure that we're representing the city well and the area well.”

Love Field will be deploying their customer engagement volunteers in full force in the arrivals area to greet visitors, answer questions, and send them on their way to see the eclipse. For those arriving before April 7th, volunteers are sharing information about eclipse-related events happening in DFW, including a festival being hosted by the Frontiers of Flight Museum near Love Field.

"They're clearly visible as they're there to help. We also have visitor information booths up in the terminal when you get off the gate, and then also when you're exiting down to the baggage claim," said Carreno. "I think this is a great opportunity. You know, we try to be on top of our game every day.”

Car rental companies are also bracing for the crowds.

The car rental agencies at DFW Airport are predicting to break records for the April 8 event. Nearly every agency is sold out the few cars that are left have rates of $600 a day and higher.

The day after the eclipse is also a huge day for everyone to go home so airport officials are urging anyone who is flying out on Tuesday to get to the airport early like you would for a busy holiday.