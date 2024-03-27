Officials in Kaufman County issued a disaster declaration Wednesday ahead of next month's total solar eclipse, saying they expect the county's population to double and for traffic to be a major issue.

A solar eclipse will occur over North Texas for several hours on April 8, 2024. The partial eclipse will begin at 12:23 p.m. and end at 3:02 p.m. Totality will last only minutes, from about 1:40 p.m. until 1:44 p.m., depending on location. The event is truly a rare occasion. Another total solar eclipse won't occur over the United States until 2044 and the National Weather Service says there won't be another in our region until 2317.

Kaufman County Judge Jakie Allen issued the disaster declaration for April 5-9 after projections indicated the county expected about 200,000 people to visit for the eclipse, about twice the county's normal population of about 100,000 people.

County officials noted the cities of Kaufman and Terrell are on the centerline of the eclipse and are expected to draw the most viewers who want to experience totality. The county said the chambers of commerce fielded requests from several states and countries around the world.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio

"This dramatic increase in population, even for a short time, will greatly impact our Public Safety agencies, taxing their ability to respond to calls. Law enforcement, Fire, EMS, Emergency Management, and many other agencies have been meeting for several months to prepare for this event," the county said in a statement. "The single greatest concern is the traffic and potential gridlock as the eclipse ends."

The county said Allen also reached out to Gov. Greg Abbott (R) requesting a state disaster declaration which would make more state assets available if needed. While several other Texas counties in totality have also issued disaster declarations, so far there has been no statement from the governor's office on a wider declaration.

LOOKING AT THE ECLIPSE? USE PROPER EYE PROTECTION!

Anyone looking at the solar eclipse on April 8 should view the partial eclipse ONLY with proper eye protection.

Looking at the sun during a partial eclipse can lead to solar retinopathy, a condition that occurs when someone looks directly at the sun and damages the back of the eye or the retina. The damage from solar retinopathy can be permanent and lead to an overall reduction in the sharpness of a person's vision.

Sunglasses don’t offer enough protection. Solar glasses meeting the ISO 12312-2 international standard are thousands of times darker than sunglasses.

Astronomer Rick Fienberg told NBC 5 Responds that simply looking for a product with the ISO designation printed on the product isn’t enough because anyone can print that number on a pair of glasses. Fienberg is a volunteer with the American Astronomical Society’s Solar Eclipse Task Force and maintains this list of suppliers and distributors of solar viewing glasses and equipment.

A total solar eclipse will happen in North Texas in three weeks. They may be in short supply if you're still looking for viewing glasses or equipment. How can you make sure what you buy is safe and useful? NBC 5 Responds reporter Diana Zoga shares expert advice for consumers.

Plan ahead, but if you can’t find enough eclipse viewers for each person in your family then make plans to share.

If you have eclipse glasses from a previous eclipse, look them over to make sure the filters are not torn, scratched, or punctured. If filters are coming loose from their cardboard or plastic frames, don’t use them.

If you don’t have glasses or equipment, there are indirect ways to view the eclipse. Check out this page for instructions.

Once in totality, it’s safe to look at the moon and corona without special glasses but ONLY while the moon completely covers the sun.