105-year-old Texas man plans to chase his 10th total solar eclipse

The Texas man said he chased total solar eclipses across the U.S., over the Black Sea, and off the coast of Brazil

By De'Anthony Taylor and Brian Curtis

Imagine witnessing a total solar eclipse a staggering 10 times in your lifetime.

For Laverne Biser, a 105-year-old man from Fort Worth, this dream has become a reality. With a passion for chasing solar phenomena and capturing the perfect shot, Biser's story is nothing short of extraordinary.

As a dedicated woodworker, Biser is no stranger to craftsmanship. His garage is filled with an array of tools, each carefully utilized in the construction and tinkering of telescopes.

"This motor there drives it. It'll follow the stars. It follows it," he explained, showcasing his intricate creations.

Biser meticulously prepares for each eclipse. He spends countless hours perfecting his equipment and meticulously plans the best spot to capture the celestial event.

His dedication knows no bounds, as he has spent decades chasing total solar eclipses across the United States, over the Black Sea, and off the coast of Brazil. Biser's journey began as a young boy on his family farm in Ohio, where his fascination with celestial events first ignited.

Now, as he gears up for his 10th total solar eclipse, to be witnessed in North Texas, Biser's enthusiasm shows no signs of waning.

His only concern? The possibility of obstructive clouds that could mar the view.

"It should be a perfectly clear day. And I hope it's still; the weatherman says they think it will be. But they can't predict that far ahead. They don't know what's gonna happen. But they think it may be clear," Biser shared, his anticipation palpable.

Next month, Biser plans to gather with his family at his daughter's home in Plano to witness this awe-inspiring event.

NBC 5 will be broadcasting the total solar eclipse live on Monday, April 8, from more than a dozen locations, including the lawn at the Reunion Tower.

