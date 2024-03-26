2024 Solar Eclipse: Top states traveling to Texas and driving risks to consider

With the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8, many Americans are gearing up to witness this rare celestial event.

The path of totality, where the total eclipse will be visible, stretches across a narrow line, prompting travelers to make plans to witness this extraordinary phenomenon.

However, as excitement builds for the eclipse, concerns about potential driving hazards and safety measures have also emerged.

A recent analysis of geotagged Twitter data revealed intriguing insights into the travel trends surrounding the upcoming eclipse. Based on over 150,000 tweets tracked by Diono, western states showed the highest interest in traveling to witness the total solar eclipse.

Meanwhile, states in the path of totality are expected to experience a surge in tourism. Utah, Colorado, Oregon, Idaho, and New Mexico are among the top 10 states where travelers can see the eclipse.

Moreover, the analysis highlighted the top cities where travelers are headed, with Dallas, Austin, and Indianapolis among the most popular destinations. Eclipse tourism is set to impact various regions across the country, coinciding with spring break plans and generating significant travel activity.

Top Cities Where Travelers Are Headed For Solar Eclipse

Dallas Austin Indianapolis Burlington, Vt. Cleveland Erie, Penn. Little Rock, Ark. San Antonio Buffalo, N.Y. Dayton, Ohio

In addition to the anticipated influx of eclipse tourists, concerns about driving safety during the event have been raised. Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Fatality and Injury Reporting System provided valuable insights into driving fatalities per million registered drivers during the solar eclipse on August 21, 2017.

The analysis indicated a cluster of states in the Northwest and Nebraska as particularly dangerous for driving during the 2017 eclipse. Furthermore, Indiana, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Texas were among the top 10 states with the most dangerous driving conditions on that day.

Top Dangerous States For Travelers During 2017 Solar Eclipse

Nebraska - 0.57 Montana - 0.50 Wyoming - 0.47 North Dakota - 0.36 Oklahoma - 0.32 Kentucky - 0.20 Indiana - 0.18 Idaho - 0.17 Texas - 0.15 Colorado - 0.14

This data serves as a crucial reminder of the potential hazards of increased traffic and tourism during the upcoming eclipse. Highlighting the significance of safety measures and preparedness, the analysis underscored the need for comprehensive planning to mitigate the eclipse's impact on road safety.

As states in the path of totality brace for a substantial influx of tourists and heightened travel activity, ensuring road safety will be paramount.

With eclipse-related travel and the actual event, authorities, travelers, and local communities must proactively address potential traffic challenges.