2024 Paris Olympics

U.S. men's gymnastics second after qualifying round

By Laura Harris

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After qualifying rounds, the U.S. men’s gymnastics team is second in the standings while Frederick Richard and Parul Juda are third and fourth respectively, in the individual all-around.

Plano’s Asher Hong is third on rings, fifth on vault and sixth on floor exercise.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

“I’ve been looking forward to this competition. It’s kind of what I’ve been training for this whole year and my whole life. So, to finally go out there and show off the routines is like, feels awesome,” Hong said. “I feel good [about my performance today]. I feel like I did my job to the best of my extent. I mean, I hit the events that I needed to. High bar was a little mess up, but I recovered well,” Hong said.

He said now it’s time to take it to the next step.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

“It’s time to go into the finals and make those tweaks and then you know, hopefully hit some more sets. We’re going to go back home, rest and recover, get out minds off the competition, then use tomorrow to kind of tweak those things. Like I said, going to Monday, feeling confident and ready to go,” Hong said.

The top eight teams, top 24 all-rounders, and top eight on each apparatus after all three subdivisions complete will advance to their respective finals, with the team final set for Monday, July 29. Final qualification results will be posted at the conclusion of Saturday’s qualification rounds.

The U.S. men posted a score of 253.229 Saturday morning to sit behind Great Britain in Subdivision 1 with 256.561. Canada scored 247.794 and Germany 245.395.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 13 hours ago

Following police shooting, first arrest made in March double homicide

Fort Worth 14 hours ago

Massive illegal dump site being cleared in Fort Worth

The U.S. is back up on the docket Sunday, July 28 with the American women taking on qualifying at 11:40 a.m. CEST/4:40 a.m. CT in Bercy Arena. Fans can follow along on Peacock and NBC.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us