U.S. men's gymnastics second after qualifying round

After qualifying rounds, the U.S. men’s gymnastics team is second in the standings while Frederick Richard and Parul Juda are third and fourth respectively, in the individual all-around.

Plano’s Asher Hong is third on rings, fifth on vault and sixth on floor exercise.

“I’ve been looking forward to this competition. It’s kind of what I’ve been training for this whole year and my whole life. So, to finally go out there and show off the routines is like, feels awesome,” Hong said. “I feel good [about my performance today]. I feel like I did my job to the best of my extent. I mean, I hit the events that I needed to. High bar was a little mess up, but I recovered well,” Hong said.

He said now it’s time to take it to the next step.

“It’s time to go into the finals and make those tweaks and then you know, hopefully hit some more sets. We’re going to go back home, rest and recover, get out minds off the competition, then use tomorrow to kind of tweak those things. Like I said, going to Monday, feeling confident and ready to go,” Hong said.

The top eight teams, top 24 all-rounders, and top eight on each apparatus after all three subdivisions complete will advance to their respective finals, with the team final set for Monday, July 29. Final qualification results will be posted at the conclusion of Saturday’s qualification rounds.

The U.S. men posted a score of 253.229 Saturday morning to sit behind Great Britain in Subdivision 1 with 256.561. Canada scored 247.794 and Germany 245.395.

The U.S. is back up on the docket Sunday, July 28 with the American women taking on qualifying at 11:40 a.m. CEST/4:40 a.m. CT in Bercy Arena. Fans can follow along on Peacock and NBC.