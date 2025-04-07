Woman killed, another injured in Downtown Dallas shooting

Dallas Police said two people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, and one of them died from injuries.

The Dallas Police Department (DPD) is asking the community for more information after a deadly shooting took place in Downtown Dallas early Saturday morning.

According to a news release from Dallas Police, at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 1800 block of Main Street for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported both victims to the hospital, according to police.

They said Ashlee Long, 28, died from her injuries. Police did not release any other details regarding the other person injured.

DPD did not state if someone is in custody or what led up to the shooting.

The department is asking anyone with information on this case to contact Detective R. Kramer, #7967, at 214-671-3608 or ronald.kramer@dallaspolice.gov.