Nic Fink, mixed relay win gold, break world record in the pool

Nic Fink now has two medals to celebrate from the Paris Olympics. This time, it was gold.

The 4x100m mixed relay included Fink, Ryan Murphy, Gretch Walsh and Tori Huske. It was Huske anchor leg that sealed the deal and ensured the Americans were going to take home gold and broke the world record at the same time.

“These guys are machines,” Fink said right after the win. “They operate themselves and just to be part of this group. Just to go out there and do my job [that’s what I wanted]. These guys carried us away and I think it’s a special moment for everybody.”

Fink has already won silver at the Paris Olympics. His first Olympic medal came in the 100m breaststroke earlier in the week.

He told NBC 5 just after that win that he was celebrating the silver, but there was more work to be done. And that work has been completed with the winning of the gold. He went on to talk about how proud he is of the entire USA swimming team.

Sorry can’t sleep busy watching the mixed medley replay for the 1947201047th time. @TeamUSA | #Paris2024



pic.twitter.com/EDyGHvtr3w — USA Swimming (@USASwimming) August 4, 2024

“Just the overall job of Team USA this past week in the pool. I think it’s been tough and we’re kind of fighting through it. To end this session on that note sets us up really well for tomorrow’s session and to close the games out well,” Fink said.

Fink and his wife, Melanie Margalis, live in Dallas now as she is an assistant coach for SMU women’s swimming and diving and a former Olympic gold medalist herself. They moved to Dallas in 2023 when she took the job at SMU.