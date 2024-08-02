Laura Harris in Paris: Here are the North Texans we are following on Friday

The wait is over. Dallas’ Sha’Carri Richardson finally got her chance to shine at an Olympics with the women’s 100m preliminary and first-round races on Friday. The Carter High School alum, currently the fastest woman in the world after her 2023 win at the World Championships in Budapest, is favored to medal in the race. She is also expected to be on the women’s 4x100m relay. Richardson cruised through her qualifying heat, easily outpacing her opponents. See the highlights here. The semifinals are on Saturday.

Jasmine Moore will make history at this Olympics, becoming the first woman to compete in the triple jump and the long jump at a Games. The Grand Prairie native and Mansfield High School graduate will compete in qualifiers on Friday evening in Paris. Coverage starts at 4 a.m. CT and continues throughout the day. Moore’s event begins with preliminaries at 11:15 p.m. CT.

Denton County resident Vincent Hancock is shooting for his fourth Olympic gold medal in men’s skeet shooting. If he can earn the gold in Paris, he will be in exclusive company because only five athletes have won gold in the same individual event four times. The qualifiers started on Friday. A second qualifying round will be held Saturday followed by the final round later in the day. Hancock finished first in Friday's qualilfier against a large field that included his student, Conner Prince from Burleson, who finished tied for second.

Scottie Scheffler will be back on the golf course in Paris for the second round of the men’s golf tournament. After day one, the Highland Park native was tied for sixth at four under. This is Scheffler’s first Olympic appearance in a season in which he has already won six majors. No one has won at that clip in a single season since Arnold Palmer in the 1960s.

Women’s 3x3 basketball was back in action Friday, with the Americans winning two games over France and Canada. A last-second basket lifted Team USA over France 14-13, and then they went on to beat Canada 18-17 in overtime. TCU guard Hailey Van Lith scored 4 points in the game against France and another 5 against Canada. The wins lifted the United States to 3-3 in pool play and moved them to fifth place in the pool standings. The top six teams in the group advance.