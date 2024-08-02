2024 Paris Olympics

Laura Harris in Paris: Here are the North Texans we are following on Friday

By Laura Harris

NBC Universal, Inc.

The wait is over. Dallas’ Sha’Carri Richardson finally got her chance to shine at an Olympics with the women’s 100m preliminary and first-round races on Friday. The Carter High School alum, currently the fastest woman in the world after her 2023 win at the World Championships in Budapest, is favored to medal in the race. She is also expected to be on the women’s 4x100m relay. Richardson cruised through her qualifying heat, easily outpacing her opponents. See the highlights here. The semifinals are on Saturday.

SHA'CARRI RICHARDSON

2024 Paris Olympics Aug 2

HIGHLIGHTS: Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson wins in Olympic debut, qualifies for women's 100m semis

Olympics Aug 2

Sha'Carri Richardson shares her post-race thoughts with NBC 5's Laura Harris

Track & Field Aug 2

Sha'Carri Richardson on her Olympic debut: ‘My only mindset was to execute' 

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Jasmine Moore will make history at this Olympics, becoming the first woman to compete in the triple jump and the long jump at a Games. The Grand Prairie native and Mansfield High School graduate will compete in qualifiers on Friday evening in Paris. Coverage starts at 4 a.m. CT and continues throughout the day. Moore’s event begins with preliminaries at 11:15 p.m. CT.

Denton County resident Vincent Hancock is shooting for his fourth Olympic gold medal in men’s skeet shooting. If he can earn the gold in Paris, he will be in exclusive company because only five athletes have won gold in the same individual event four times. The qualifiers started on Friday. A second qualifying round will be held Saturday followed by the final round later in the day. Hancock finished first in Friday's qualilfier against a large field that included his student, Conner Prince from Burleson, who finished tied for second.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Scottie Scheffler will be back on the golf course in Paris for the second round of the men’s golf tournament. After day one, the Highland Park native was tied for sixth at four under. This is Scheffler’s first Olympic appearance in a season in which he has already won six majors. No one has won at that clip in a single season since Arnold Palmer in the 1960s.

Women’s 3x3 basketball was back in action Friday, with the Americans winning two games over France and Canada. A last-second basket lifted Team USA over France 14-13, and then they went on to beat Canada 18-17 in overtime. TCU guard Hailey Van Lith scored 4 points in the game against France and another 5 against Canada. The wins lifted the United States to 3-3 in pool play and moved them to fifth place in the pool standings. The top six teams in the group advance.

LAURA HARRIS IN PARIS

2024 Paris Olympics Aug 1

Laura Harris in Paris: Here are the North Texans we are watching on 8/1

2024 Paris Olympics Jul 30

Laura Harris in Paris: North Texans we are watching at the Paris Olympics on 7/30

2024 Paris Olympics Jul 29

Laura Harris in Paris: North Texans we are watching on 7/29

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris OlympicsOlympics
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us