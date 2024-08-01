Laura Harris in Paris: Here are the North Texans we are watching on 8/1

The competition is heating up at the Paris Olympics and so are the temperatures.

By Paris standards, it will be a scorching day to be on the green for Highland Park’s Scottie Scheffler who will tee off on the first round of men’s golf. He will lead the four-man team, in the best year of his career. The two-time Masters champion will tee off at 2:00a DFW time.

Hailey Van Lith, who transferred to TCU in the spring, and the U.S. women’s 3x3 basketball team have struggled to get a win at the Olympics. They hope to defend the gold medal won back in 2021 at the Tokyo Olympics, but they have to turn things around quickly. Going into their matchup against Australia, they are 0-2 and last place in pool play (9th). They have a second game today against Spain as well. They must be in the top six to advance to the next round. You can watch at 10:30 a.m. on NBC 5.

We are also watching Simone Biles from Spring, TX. She is now the most decorated gymnast in history. She will be in the individual all-around competition up against her teammate Suni Lee. They will make history as this is the first time that two, past all-around champions will face off against each other and both from the same country. You can watch at 11:00 a.m. on NBC 5.

Men’s 3x3 basketball is also in action for the U.S. against Lithuania. One of their assistant coaches is James Fraschilla who is from Highland Park.

In women’s basketball, the host country of the Paris Olympics will take on Nigeria. In that matchup will be Amy Okonkwo and Tomi Taiwo representing Nigeria, with ties to TCU.

Gabriel Castaño, who lives in Addison, will be in the pool for the men’s swimming 50m freestyle preliminary. While he lives in North Texas, he is swimming for Mexico.