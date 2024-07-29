After an exciting Sunday in women’s gymnastics and in the pool, another big day is shaping up for North Texas athletes. WOGA-Plano product Asher Hong is part of that team with a specialty in rings.

Asher Hong made his presence known in the men’s qualification, finishing third on rings, fifth on vault and sixth on floor.

On the volleyball court, the women of Team USA are hoping for a repeat gold medal performance in Paris after winning the gold in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Coppell’s Chiaka Ogbogu is on the team that will start pool play against No. 6 China. The U.S. is currently ranked fifth in the world.

Dallas’ Teal Cohen and her quadruple sculls rowing team have one more chance to advance Monday. After a disappointing last place finish in the first round on Saturday, they are hoping to bring the team together that has only been working together for a short time. The Hockaday alum said she was confident the team could turn things around.

Teal Cohen talks to NBC 5's Laura Harris about the rowing team's 4th place finish in quadruple sculls and their next chance to qualify in Paris. Plus she offers a shoutout to her supporters at The Hockaday School.

On the court in women’s basketball will be TCU alums Amy Okonwo and Tomi Taiwo. They are both playing for Nigeria against Australia Monday as group play begins.