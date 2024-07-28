2024 Paris Olympics

BeDAZZLE: U.S. women's gymnastics unveil leotard with 6K Swarovski crystals

By Laura Harris

GK Elite Sportswear

The women of Team USA gymnastics debuted their new leotards at qualifications on Sunday at the Paris Olympics.

The Star Spangled Shine leotard were designed by a Pennsylvania-based company called GK Elite Sportswear. They feature a mesh design on the upper body and sleeves made with small dots and six different Swarovski crystal colors, sublimation and hand-placed jewels to carve out negative space. Athletes requested the use of velvet fabric as an accent at the waistline, collar and strapping on the back.

The company said each leotard has 6,359 crystals for each leotard.

Simone Biles led Team USA in the qualifiers to an automatic position in the team final on Tuesday. Plano’s Hezly Rivera will be there as well.

