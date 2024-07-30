Laura Harris in Paris: North Texans we are watching at the Paris Olympics on 7/30

After three days of competition, the United States has 20 medals. Three gold, eight silver and nine bronze. Tuesday, July 30, we are watching several North Texans who will be competing.

Women’s 3x3 Basketball action starts Tuesday for the U.S. women as they hit the court against Germany. Hailey Van Lith, who joined TCU in the spring, is a member of that team. Cameron Brink, Rhyne Howard, Cierra Burdick and Van Lith are on that team… and Brink, Burdick and Van Lith led the U.S. to a gold medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. That matchup starts at 11:35pm in North Texas as they look to defend the Olympic gold medal win in Tokyo.

From the Tokyo half court to the Paris full court.



🇺🇸 #3x3WNT x #USABWNT pic.twitter.com/eMwXXytE0e — USA Basketball 3x3 (@usab3x3) July 29, 2024

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

While she was not selected to participate on an apparatus, Plano’s Hezly Rivera will be in the building as Team USA gymnastics goes for the gold in the team final. Vault will feature Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Simone Biles. Uneven bars, floor exercise and balance beam will feature Chiles, Biles and Suni Lee. This is considered the oldest team that women’s gymnastics has selected for competition since 1952 and the first team in history to feature two, Olympic all-around champions.

Set in stone, ready to bring it home. ⤵️



The U.S. Women will compete for a spot on the medal podium during tomorrow’s Team Final!



VT ➡️ Chiles, Carey, Biles

UB ➡️ Chiles, Biles, Lee

BB ➡️ Chiles, Lee, Biles

FX ➡️ Lee, Chiles, Biles pic.twitter.com/7Z7hdGnNhq — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 29, 2024

Finally, James Fraschilla graduated from Highland Park High School in Dallas in 2011. He is slated to be the assistant coach for the 3x3 men's basketball team at the Paris Olympics.

Fraschilla started supporting USA Basketball 3x3 in 2023. Currently an assistant coach for the Capital City Go-Go, the NBA G League affiliate of the Washington Wizards, Fraschilla was named an assistant coach for the 2024 USA 3x3 Men's National Team on Feb. 8, 2024.