Jaedyn Shaw is just a decade removed from her days as a youth superstar for FC Dallas’ youth academy and Solar Soccer Club.

“I had always felt really supported by my coaches or teammates when I was playing back in Dallas,” Shaw said.

In 2018, Shaw helped her under-15 FC Dallas youth team to a championship win and has been contributing to teams ever since, but now professionally.

At just 17, she made her debut in the National Women’s Soccer League with the San Diego Wave, scoring in her first game. At 19, she recently became the first teenager to reach 10 goals in the NWSL regular season. Shaw has parlayed that success into making history with the U.S. Women’s National Team becoming the first player to score in their first five matches on the team.

“It’s amazing. I feel like I have dreamt of this moment as a little kid playing on FC Dallas and Solar. I feel like I am so blessed to be here and be on this team and to contribute,” Shaw said.

Those constant contributions helped her make her case for a spot on the USWNT for the Paris Olympics.

Her career success hasn’t been without sacrifice though. Not just on her part, but her family’s as well. “As you know, I didn’t go to high school. I didn’t set foot in a high school and I didn’t go to college. All the things my friends were doing around that time, like going to parties or even getting invited to parties, I didn’t do. I didn’t have friends outside of soccer. I was home-schooled so that I could train every single day,” Shaw said.

She said that her family made big sacrifices early as well.

“They moved into a one-bedroom apartment when I was younger, so that they could pay for me to play. In the moment, I didn’t think that it was that bad, but now looking back, that wasn’t normal and that’s something that I don’t take for granted. I think my family really drilled the work ethic into me. I was young and talented, but I also had to put in the work,” Shaw said.

In her time with the USWNT in 2024, she earned the Golden Ball award in the Gold Cup in March and then helping her team capture the 'She Believes Cup' trophy in April.

The USWNT roster for the Paris Olympics could be set any day now and Shaw said she is just thankful for the chance to showcase her skills on the world stage.

“I wouldn’t change anything, but I would say it all pays off in the end. All the hard work and all the sacrifices, they all pay off,” Shaw said.

Stay with NBC 5 for more stories of North Texas Hometown Hopefuls ahead of the Paris Olympics that start July 26 on NBC 5.