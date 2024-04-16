Sha’Carri Richardson: Sha’Carri Richardson, from Dallas, is currently the fastest woman in the world in the 100-meters. In December of 2023, she won gold in Budapest for the world championships record. Richardson crossed the finish line at 10.65 seconds, just shy of Florence Griffith-Joyner’s world record that has stood for the last 35 years. Richardson graduated from Carter High School in Dallas. She will participate in Team USA Olympic trials June 21-30.

Sam Watson: Sam Watson, from Southlake, is currently the reigning world record holder in sport climbing in the discipline of speed. The 18-year-old recently broke the world record twice at the World Cup competition in China. Watson has been named one of the favorites to win gold at the Paris Olympics as he has already qualified for a spot on Team USA.

Bryce Hoppel: Bryce Hoppel is the reigning world indoor champion in the 800-meter. Hoppel, who is from Midland, competed in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 finishing 16th in the men’s 800m. When running for the University of Kansas, he won first place in both the indoor and outdoor NCAA championships in 2019. He will participate in Team USA Olympic trials June 21-30.

Skye Blakely: Skye Blakely, from Frisco, deferred her first year of college for one more shot at Olympic glory. She started the 2024 season winning silver overall in the 2024 Winter Cup in February. She trains at WOGA Frisco, one of the most prestigious gymnastic academies in the country, boasting nearly 40 Olympic and World Championship medals. Blakely was recently named to the roster of Nike-endorsed athletes. Team USA Olympic trials for gymnastics are June 27-30.

Vincent Hancock: Vincent Hancock, who lives in Argyle, is trying to do what no skeet shooter has done before. Paris will be his fifth Olympics (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024), and hoping for his fourth Olympic gold. The decorated skeet shooter owns Northlake Shooting Sports, where he coaches two other members of Team USA’s skeet shooting team. Austen Smith and Conner Prince both credit much of their success to Hancock’s teaching.

Austen Smith: Austen Smith, from Keller, is heading to her second Olympics in women’s skeet. Her first Olympic showing was in Tokyo. Her coach Vincent Hancock, who is also on Team USA for skeet shooting says she is one of the best he has ever seen. In a first of its kind at the Olympics, the two will have the chance to medal twice. Once in the individual competition and again in the mixed-doubles team competition.

Conner Prince: Conner Prince, from Burleson, was introduced to skeet shooting when he was at Centennial High School. The Spartan Clay Target Team “kind of stuck”, as he put it. Now, he has shot his way onto Team USA, qualifying for the Paris Olympics. His coach, Vincent Hancock, is also on this year’s team headed to his fifth Olympics, hoping for his fourth gold. The Tarleton State University senior said that he was even shocked when he made the team, but is more than ready for his chance.

Jaedyn Shaw: Jaedyn Shaw, from Frisco, got her soccer start at FC Dallas (youth academy) and Solar traveling teams. Currently a forward for the San Diego Wave in the National Women’s Soccer League, but also making her mark with the United States Women’s National Team. She became the first player to score five goals in her first five starts with the national team. The USWNT will carry 18 players on the Olympic roster which could be finalized in May.

Hailey Hernandez: Hailey Hernandez, from Southlake, has become a decorated 1 and 3-meter diver at the University of Texas-Austin. She is a three-time All-American, three-time Big 12 team champion, two-time Big 12 Diver of the Year, and five-time individual champion in her time as a Longhorn. Her first trip to the Olympics was to Tokyo in 2021, just months after graduating from Southlake-Carroll High School. The junior is headed to Olympic trials June 15-23.

Hezly Rivera: Hezly Rivera, from Plano, has dedicated her entire life to gymnastics. She recently placed first on beam and bronze on both floor exercise and all-around in the 2024 Winter Cup to start the gymnastics season. Her sacrifices come with her family’s as well. The 15-year-old's family moved from New Jersey when she was eight so that she could start training at WOGA Plano with world champion coaches Valeri and Anna Liukin. The Liukins are the parents of five-time Olympic medalist, Nastia Liukin. Team USA Olympic trials for gymnastics are June 27-30.

