Moon jellies brought to the Baltic Coast by storms are turning to ice due to the bitter cold. (Published 3 hours ago)

Moon jellies brought to the Baltic Coast by storms are turning to ice due to the bitter cold.



The unusual phenomenon has shown up on the Baltic Sea Coast in Russia.



Fascinated residents were surprised to find thousands of frozen jellyfish scattered across the local beach.



The jellies froze in the extreme cold after likely being blown onto the beach during strong recent storms.