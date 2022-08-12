Westbound State Highway 183 in Irving Has Been Closed Most of the Morning, Here's Why

The morning commute was anything but smooth on State Highway 183 in Irving Friday morning.
Just before 5 a.m., a jack-knifed Amazon 18-wheeler caused delays. All westbound lanes of SH 183 were closed. Just before 6 a.m. crews removed the big rig.
Just as it appeared the roadway was reopening to traffic, another closure.
Irving police reported all lanes of westbound SH 183 were closed again for an accident investigation after a pedestrian was killed.
At 6:10 a.m. Irving police tweeted the delays were expected to last a few hours.
