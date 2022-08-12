Irving

Westbound State Highway 183 in Irving Has Been Closed Most of the Morning, Here's Why

By NBC DFW Staff

Texas Department of Transportation

The morning commute was anything but smooth on State Highway 183 in Irving Friday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., a jack-knifed Amazon 18-wheeler caused delays. All westbound lanes of SH 183 were closed. Just before 6 a.m. crews removed the big rig.

Just as it appeared the roadway was reopening to traffic, another closure.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Irving police reported all lanes of westbound SH 183 were closed again for an accident investigation after a pedestrian was killed.

At 6:10 a.m. Irving police tweeted the delays were expected to last a few hours.

Traffic

Covering traffic news that could affect your commute.

Irving Aug 10

Traffic Alert: Texas 183 in Irving Set for Weekend Closure

Arlington Aug 5

Westbound I-30 Closure Over the Weekend Could Affect Texas Rangers Game Traffic

Get updates on what's happening in North Texas to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Irvingsh183
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us