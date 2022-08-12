Westbound State Highway 183 in Irving Has Been Closed Most of the Morning, Here's Why

The morning commute was anything but smooth on State Highway 183 in Irving Friday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., a jack-knifed Amazon 18-wheeler caused delays. All westbound lanes of SH 183 were closed. Just before 6 a.m. crews removed the big rig.

Just as it appeared the roadway was reopening to traffic, another closure.

Irving police reported all lanes of westbound SH 183 were closed again for an accident investigation after a pedestrian was killed.

At 6:10 a.m. Irving police tweeted the delays were expected to last a few hours.

🚨 Traffic Alert 🚨



WB SH-183 at Belt Line, all lanes are closed due to a pedestrian fatality accident investigation. Expect delays for the next few hours. Express Lane is still open and available.



*** Seek alternate route *** pic.twitter.com/ZBqvNyk8mV — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) August 12, 2022