LIVE VIDEO: Shooting investigation on I-20 in SW Arlington

The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Southwest Arlington are closed at Park Springs Boulevard due to an investigation into reports of a shooting.

The conditions of those involved have not been confirmed. Arlington Police have only confirmed that they are investigating a major incident and to expect delays.

Westbound drivers were being diverted off of the interstate at Park Springs, though just before 3 p.m. two lanes of the highway were reopened to traffic.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution in the area.

