Watch Live: Flooding Closes I-30 in Downtown Dallas

High water has a portion of Interstate 30 flooded in downtown Dallas Wednesday morning.

Eastbound I-30 was closed at Interstate 45, where floodwaters coveted the roadway and left at least one car stranded.

By 7:30 a.m. a road crew worker was seen trying to unclog a drain.

There's no word yet on when the freeway will reopen.

An overnight storm system brought heavy rain to North Texas overnight, and the downpours are expected to last in the DFW area through about 10 a.m.