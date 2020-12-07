TxDOT to Take Virtual Comments During Presentation About Busy Stretch of Northwest Highway

State transportation officials will hold a virtual meeting Monday night to share the latest options for improvement on busy Loop 12 Northwest Highway in North Dallas.

The busy stretch of roadway between Inwood Road and Hillcrest Avenue will be the focus of the meeting.

The North Central Texas Council of Governments has been working with neighbors for several years on traffic improvement options. An underground ramp to a proposed Preston Center parking garage is one possibility.

The latest plan from regional planners to solve the parking problem at Preston Center in Dallas went public Thursday night.

The Texas Department of Transportation is taking public comments on a feasibility study of the options, which will be presented at the virtual meeting.

The virtual public meeting will consist of a pre-recorded video presentation explaining the proposed project, which includes audio and video components, exhibits and materials for review.

The virtual meeting will be held Monday at 6 p.m. and the presentation will remain available for viewing until Dec. 22 at 11:59 p.m. To log onto the virtual public meeting, click here.

Participants may also call 214-320-4469 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to ask questions and access project materials during the project development process.

Written comments from the public regarding the proposed project may be submitted by via to stephen.endres@txdot.gov or by mail to the address below.



TxDOT Dallas District Office

Attention: Stephen Endres, P.E.

4777 East US Highway 80

Mesquite, TX 75150

Verbal comments will be accepted by calling 833-933-0437 and leaving a voicemail.

All comments must be received on or before Dec. 22.