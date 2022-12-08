traffic

Two Major North Texas Highways Shut Down Thursday Morning

North Texas drivers should expect delays on several major highways on Thursday

By Hannah Jones

Road closures in effect due to the winter storm.
Two major highways in North Texas are shut down Thursday morning.

In Grand Prairie, an overturned semi-truck created a major backup along Interstate 30 and George Bush Turnpike.

Westbound lanes of I-30 were closed after an accident involving the 18-wheeler, but as of 7 a.m. Thursday morning, the cleanup process was underway.

Until the cleanup is complete, delays can be expected up to Beltline Road.

The second closure is in Far West Fort Worth where another incident involving semi-trucks caused a closure at Interstate 20 and Chapin Road.

The crash involved three 18-wheelers and a pickup truck in the eastbound lanes of I-20.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday morning, two of the semi-trucks have been cleared as well as the pickup truck.

Cleanup involving the third 18-wheeler is underway.

