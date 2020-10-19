Dallas

Truck Overturns, Spills Car Parts Onto Dallas Highway Monday

truck overturned
NBC 5 News

A tractor-trailer carrying what appears to be used car parts overturned on U.S. Highway 75 Monday morning, spilling the cargo all over the roadway.

The driver was headed eastbound on Woodall Rodgers Freeway to the northbound U.S. Highway 75 ramp sometime before noon when the open-air truck, similar to a rock hauler, overturned shortly before merging with Central Expressway.

The trailer came to rest along a concrete wall separating the ramp from northbound 75, spilling the car parts along the adjacent highway and slowing traffic along the expressway.

Traffic

Covering traffic news that could affect your commute.

Denton Oct 16

Improvements Planned To Increase Safety After Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-35 in Denton

Tarrant County Oct 16

Tarrant County Construction Closures

The ramp from Woodall Rodgers to 75 is currently closed. Traffic is getting by on U.S. 75, but drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

It's not clear if any other vehicles were involved or what led to the truck turning over. The condition of the driver of the truck is not known.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us