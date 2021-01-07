TxDOT Prepares Roads for Possible Winter Weather This Weekend

Across North Texas, preparations are underway for possible winter weather when a storm system arrives Sunday.

Texas Department of Transportation crews from the Fort Worth and Dallas districts are pretreating bridges and roads ahead of a possible wintry mix of precipitation this weekend.

Texas Sky Ranger caught up with trucks putting down a layer of brine Thursday afternoon.

The Dallas Texas Department of Transportation said it is treating main lanes, bridges and overpasses for Tier 1 and Tier 2 roads. The Dallas District is made up of the following seven North Texas counties: Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Kaufman, Navarro and Rockwall.

Say it ain’t snow! ❄️#TxDOT crews are starting pretreatment today of all main lanes, bridges and overpasses for Tier 1 and Tier 2 roads ahead of anticipated freezing temps and rain/snow mixture this weekend in north and central Texas. Please be sure to give them room to work! pic.twitter.com/BcweeCHfVz — TxDOT Dallas (@TxDOTDallas) January 7, 2021

The brine is a salt and water solution that helps stop ice from bonding to the roadway. The hope is that the brine will lessen the glazing of roads which makes driving hazardous.

The Fort Worth District tweeted that crews would be pretreating bridges and roads. The Fort Worth district covers nine counties: Erath, Hood, Jack, Johnson, Palo Pinto, Parker, Somervell, Tarrant and Wise

Crews are pretreating bridges and roads today across the FTW District. Please remember to give pretreating vehicles extra space to work. pic.twitter.com/sZYz9lvB6p — @txdotfortworth (@TxDOTFortWorth) January 7, 2021

If you come up behind a brine truck you're asked to stay back and give the crews room to do their work.

You can find the latest road conditions visit DriveTeas.org, or call 1-800-452-9292