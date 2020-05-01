Tarrant County

Tarrant County Road Construction To Know

Construction through May 8

By Samantha Davies

Road Construction Generic Road Work Ahead Sign
NBC News

Over the next week, several construction projects will take place in Tarrant County. Here are the closures you need to know:

Northbound Texas 121 from Harwood Road to Glade Road the far left lane will be closed. Sunday, May 3 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, May 4.

Southbound U.S. 287 from the Tarrant County Line to Interstate 35W, the far left lane will be closed daily May 4-9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for maintenance.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Apr 29

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

coronavirus testing Apr 24

COVID-19: Map of Texas Drive-Through Testing Sites

East and westbound Texas 183/Ephriham Avenue/NE 28th Street from Texas 199 to Market Avenue will have various lanes closed daily May 4-8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for construction.

North and southbound Texas 199/Henderson Street from White Settlement Road to Lancaster Avenue will have various lanes closed nightly May 3-7 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving.

Southbound East Loop 820 from Pipeline Road to Texas 10 will have the right lane closed daily through May 6 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for construction.

All work is weather permitting. 

This article tagged under:

Tarrant Countyconstruction
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us