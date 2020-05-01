Tarrant County Road Construction To Know

Over the next week, several construction projects will take place in Tarrant County. Here are the closures you need to know:

Northbound Texas 121 from Harwood Road to Glade Road the far left lane will be closed. Sunday, May 3 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, May 4.

Southbound U.S. 287 from the Tarrant County Line to Interstate 35W, the far left lane will be closed daily May 4-9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for maintenance.

East and westbound Texas 183/Ephriham Avenue/NE 28th Street from Texas 199 to Market Avenue will have various lanes closed daily May 4-8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for construction.

North and southbound Texas 199/Henderson Street from White Settlement Road to Lancaster Avenue will have various lanes closed nightly May 3-7 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving.

Southbound East Loop 820 from Pipeline Road to Texas 10 will have the right lane closed daily through May 6 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for construction.

All work is weather permitting.