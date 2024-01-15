Roads have improved, some concerns still remain for Tuesday morning

Thanks to a sun-filled sky, road conditions across North Texas improved significantly during the afternoon after an Arctic blast covered the area in a mix of wintry precipitation.

Here is a look at a few highways from 4 p.m. Monday.

INTERSTATE 35E-MEDICAL DISTRICT

Dallas TXDOT Camera

US HIGHWAY 75-PGBT SW2

Plano TXDOT Camera

US HIGHWAY 75-HALL

Dallas TXDOT Camera

For the most part roads will be in good shape for the Tuesday morning commute. There could be icy spots in a few areas.

A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect through Tuesday morning as temperatures will drop to 6-12 degrees. As soon as the sun sets any standing water will refreeze.

The areas to watch out for: