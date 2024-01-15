Roads have improved, some concerns still remain for Tuesday morning

Thanks to a sun-filled sky, road conditions across North Texas improved significantly during the afternoon after an Arctic blast covered the area in a mix of wintry precipitation.
Here is a look at a few highways from 4 p.m. Monday.
INTERSTATE 35E-MEDICAL DISTRICT
Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.
US HIGHWAY 75-PGBT SW2
US HIGHWAY 75-HALL
For the most part roads will be in good shape for the Tuesday morning commute. There could be icy spots in a few areas.
A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect through Tuesday morning as temperatures will drop to 6-12 degrees. As soon as the sun sets any standing water will refreeze.
The areas to watch out for:
- Areas in the shade that didn't receive much sun today. They will most likely be on sidewalks, side streets and parking lots.
- Large puddles. The water is too deep to evaporate so these areas will refreeze after sunset.
- Use caution and take it slow on the roads. Temperatures do not climb above freezing until Wednesday afternoon.