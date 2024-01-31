One dead in a crash involving a school bus on Lavon Lake bridge

One person is dead and two others are hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus on Wednesday afternoon.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called at about 3:45 p.m. to a crash along the Long Bridge, a two-lane bridge crossing Lavon Lake and linking the towns of Lucas and Branch.

The sheriff's office said the crash involved a Princeton ISD school bus and at least two other vehicles, though from Texas Sky Ranger there were four vehicles were seen stopped at the crash site including the school bus, a commercial van, a Jeep, and a red Nissan sedan.

Deputies confirmed at least one person was killed in the crash and that another person was hospitalized. The condition of the injured person is not known.

Princeton ISD told NBC 5 that there were nine high school students on board the bus at the time of the crash. The school district said the bus driver and all nine students were examined by paramedics and that no injuries were reported. The students were all placed on another bus to be taken home.

No other injuries have been reported and officials have not said what led to the collisions. The sheriff's office said the Texas Department of Public Safety will be taking over the investigation into the crash.

The bridge will remain closed while the crash is cleared. Officials have not said when they expect the bridge to reopen to traffic.

The crash is the second fatal crash involving a school bus in as many days. On Tuesday, a motorcycle rider was killed when his bike slammed into the back of a Fort Worth ISD school bus making a turn.