Motorcyclist dies after crash with Fort Worth school bus

A motorcyclist died Tuesday morning after a crash with a Fort Worth school bus. No students or staff on the bus were injured in the crash, according to police.

Fort Worth police responded to an accident of a motorcycle crashing into the back of a FWISD school bus in the 400 block of North Beach Street around 8:15 Tuesday morning.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, the bus was on its way to Riverside Middle School when the motorcycle ran into the back of the bus.

Fort Worth ISD released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying their "crisis response team was actively providing counseling to the students involved" and they were "cooperating with authorities to investigate the incident."