Lane Closures Next Week in Fort Worth, Arlington, Haltom City & Northeast Tarrant County

The Texas Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to multiple ongoing projects that will cause lane closures around Fort Worth, Arlington, Haltom City and Northeast Tarrant County.

The use of alternate routes will be highly encouraged to avoid being caught in traffic during these times of construction and maintenance.

Fort Worth

The Business 287 (Riverside Drive) southbound right lane will be closed from Rosedale Street to Seminary Drive for construction from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, May 3-7, weather permitting.

East and westbound SH 121 from Handley-Ederville Road to I-820 will have the left lane closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 3-8 for construction, weather permitting.

Arlington

Eastbound Spur 303/Pioneer Parkway will have the right lane closed from Browning Drive to Sherry Street May 3-7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for construction.

Haltom City

East and westbound US 377/E. Belknap Street from Beach Street to SH 183/28th Street will have single lane closures at various locations May 3-6 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for construction, weather permitting.

Northeast Tarrant County

Eastbound SH 114 from Davis Boulevard to Kirkwood Boulevard will have the far-right lane closed daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 3-8 for construction. Various ramps will also be closed at various times.

Westbound SH 114 from Kimball Avenue to N. Carroll Avenue will have various lanes closed 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. May 3-6 for maintenance activities, weather permitting. Various ramps will also be closed.