Crash knocks down poles in Irving, may close road until Wednesday

Extensive damage from a tractor-trailer crash along Irving Boulevard may close the roadway until Wednesday.

Irving police said a truck tractor crashed outside of a business along westbound Irving Boulevard between Strickland Plaza and Porter Way, knocking down electrical poles.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and it's unclear if anyone was injured in the single-vehicle crash.

Oncor was called to the scene to assess the pole damage, which police said could take until Wednesday to repair.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.