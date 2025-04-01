Denton

Northbound I-35W at FM 2449 shutdown after crash involving an RV and other vehicles

The Denton Fire Department is asking drivers to seek an alternate route

A serious crash involving multiple vehicles has shut down Interstate 35W in Denton County.

The Denton Fire Department said it sent four ambulances to the scene of the crash involving an RV and at least three other vehicles on the Hickory Creek bridge.

Northbound I-35W is closed at FM 2449, also known as Vintage Boulevard. Southbound lanes are also backing up.

Traffic must exit at FM 2449/Vintage Blvd., and the fire department is asking drivers to seek an alternate route like I-35E or Highway 377.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

