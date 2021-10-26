Interstate 820 Closed in Fort Worth Due to Deadly Crash

The southbound side of Interstate Highway 820 in Fort Worth is closed Tuesday night due to a deadly crash, officials say.

The highway is closed at Camp Bowie Boulevard, Fort Worth police said, and all traffic is being diverted onto Interstate 30.

MedStar and the Texas Department of Transportation both confirmed the fatality to NBC 5.

The cause of the crash, information about other injuries and how long the highway would be closed was not immediately available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.