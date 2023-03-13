Fatal Crash Closes I-35W Express Lanes Near Meacham

A fatal crash involving a gravel truck and a car killed at least one person on the express lanes of Interstate 35W in North Fort Worth Monday afternoon.

According to Fort Worth Police and the Texas Department of Transportation, a major, multi-vehicle crash occurred in the southbound express lanes of I-35W just before 1 p.m. between Papurt Drive and Meacham Boulevard.

MedStar Ambulance and police said a gravel truck overturned and that a car involved in the crash broke apart and that part of the vehicle hit other vehicles traveling in the northbound lanes.

The cause of the crash has not yet been confirmed and it's not immediately clear how many vehicles are involved in the crashes. It's also not yet clear how many people may have been injured.

The tolled lanes of I-35W are expected to remain closed for some time -- an ETA on when they'll reopen has not yet been provided.

