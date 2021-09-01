Construction to Close Roads in Mesquite Wednesday and Thursday

Eastbound Interstate 30 near the interchange with Interstate 635 will be closed Wednesday evening and all lanes of westbound I-30 near the I-635 interchange will be closed on Thursday evening to perform bridgework.

Closures of certain direct connectors and all lanes of Galloway Avenue over I-30 will also take place.

All lanes of eastbound I-30 between Gus Thomasson Road and Galloway Avenue will be closed from Wednesday at 10 p.m. through Thursday at 5 a.m.

DETOUR: Eastbound main lane traffic will be detoured to take Exit 56A to Gus Thomasson Road/Galloway Avenue/Northwest Drive. Drivers will remain on the frontage road and will access eastbound I-30 using the entrance ramp after the Galloway Avenue intersection.

The direct connector from northbound I-635 to eastbound I-30 -- Exit 8B -- will also close during this time.

DETOUR: Drivers on northbound I-635 will use Exit 9A to Oates Drive, turning left on Oates Drive to access the entrance ramp to southbound I-635. From the southbound I-635 main lanes, drivers may take the exit to eastbound I-30.

At 9 p.m. Wednesday, westbound I-30 will be reduced to one lane between Galloway Avenue and Gus Thomasson Road. All lanes of northbound and southbound Galloway Avenue at I-30 will close.

DETOUR: Northbound and southbound Galloway Avenue drivers will use Barnes Bridge Road, Morningside Drive, Northwest Drive and Oates Drive to access Galloway.

Aall lanes of westbound I-30 between Galloway Avenue and Gus Thomasson Road will be closed from 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

DETOUR: Westbound main lane traffic will be detoured to take Exit 57 to Galloway Avenue and remain on the frontage road. Drivers will be able to access westbound I-30 using the entrance ramp after Gus Thomasson Road.

Eastbound I-30 will be reduced to one lane between Gus Thomasson Road and Galloway Avenue starting at 9 p.m. Thursday. All lanes of northbound and southbound Galloway Avenue at I-30 will close at 9 p.m.

