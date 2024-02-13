SB Loop 12 remains closed in Irving after a fiery crash involving multiple big rigs hurts 2

Two people are injured after a major crash and fire involving multiple tractor-trailers on southbound Loop 12 in Irving on Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the crash occurred at about 2:15 a.m. along Loop 12 near Irving Boulevard and involved three vehicles, two of which were 18-wheelers.

Officials said the force of that crash sent the cab of one of the 18-wheelers off the bridge. The tractor crashed onto the ground near the Trinity River, police said, and somehow, the driver survived.

The crash also caused the trailer of one of the semi-trucks to burst into flames, leading to a HAZMAT situation on the southbound lanes of Loop 12.

Two people were transported to area hospitals, officials said.

Texas Sky Ranger shows the burned highway and what's left of two big rigs after a crash and fire on southbound Loop 12/Walton Walker Boulevard in Irving, Texas, on Tuesday morning.

As of 10:30 a.m., all southbound lanes of Loop 12/Walton Walker Boulevard remain closed between Shady Grove in Irving and Singleton Boulevard in Dallas as officials investigate the crash.

Officials said they expect the crash to take several hours to clear up and drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

The investigation is already underway, but it is still in its early stages, officials said.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.