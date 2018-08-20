Patti Fitch never thought to record videos of her mother. The Dallas Morning News reports of course, she knew the stories, about her mother's Polish heritage or job at AT&T. But she never captured them on camera -- to preserve her voice, mannerisms and tales for future generations.

Today, Patti's mother, Irene Skurla, lives at The Village at Mapleshade, an assisted living center in Plano. She's 85 years old with short white hair and purple glasses. Her days are a routine of meals, activities and TV on a couch. But thanks to an app created in Dallas, on some afternoons, Irene will tell a story.

The app is called OneDay. It's a prompted question-and-answer app -- with topics such as childhood, wartime and romantic experiences -- that records a video, which is then shared with family members via text or email.

Read more on this story from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

