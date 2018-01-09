There are several big North Texas companies unveiling innovative technology at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.



The annual show is where nearly 4,000 companies, big and small, go to unveil the latest in tech products. Four companies from Dallas-Fort Worth are making headlines with their products and services.



Alexa Coming to Toyota and Lexus

In 2018, Toyota and Lexus are bringing Amazon's smart, cloud-based assistant to vehicles later this year. “Amazon Alexa is a major step forward, and we’re very excited about the road ahead," said Zack Hicks, with Toyota. Drivers and passengers will be able to access everything Alexa has to offer, including directions, smart home access, playing music, etc. Read more about this here.



Autonomous Pizza Delivery

Toyota is also announcing a joint project with Pizza Hut, E-Palette, that may bring pizza to your home via a driverless vehicle. “They have a history of innovation, and when we think about the technology that’s going to power driverless vehicles, and what that does from an efficiency standpoint, you could see in the future that we could use these as mobile ovens to bake the pizza, to deliver it hotter and better when the customer arrives it, so the possibilities are really endless here," said Zipporah Allen, with Pizza Hut. Read more on the vehicle and see a rendering here.



Elevate Over DFW With Air Taxis

Engineers from Fort Worth-based Bell Helicopter flew to Las Vegas with the latest designs for Bell's Urban Air Taxi, the on-demand concept that within five years could be whisking Uber passengers across the Metroplex from vertiport to vertiport. Read more on Uber's Elevate vision for North Texas here.



AT&T Showcasing Smart Cities Initiative

Dallas-based AT&T is showing off the company's newest smart cities initiative. Places on bridges and overpasses, sensors can monitor the structure to determine their worthiness while measuring for any cracks or tilts.