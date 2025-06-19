Galleria Dallas and Grapevine Mills were awarded top spots in the USA TODAY Readers' Choice Awards 2025 for Best Malls.

There are hundreds upon hundreds of indoor shopping malls throughout the U.S., but which among them is the very best? Editors and a panel of experts started by nominating their top picks, factoring in the variety of stores, the breadth of dining and entertainment options, ease of access, and events that set them apart from the rest. Then, readers voted to decide the winners.

Indoor malls have long been favorite destinations for shoppers, whether it's for picking up essentials, hanging out with friends or family, discovering new and compelling products, or simply enjoying a day out.

With a diverse selection of stores to choose from, tantalizing restaurants in the food court, inspiring entertainment options, and special events and seasonal activities that bring local communities together, shopping malls are vibrant hubs that offer plenty to enjoy.

No. 3 Galleria Dallas

In the third spot is Galleria Dallas. Galleria Dallas is a traditional mall with a twist: it contains an indoor ice rink. USA TODAY said that Galleria Dallas has a variety of retail stores selling children's goods, jewelry, shoes, and tech, this shopping destination has something for everyone. For the best selection of souvenirs, head to Texas Treasures or the Dallas Cowboys Pro Shop.

Dining options at the Galleria include more than 30 casual and sit-down restaurants. The large indoor ice rink is at the center of this three-story mall, and while it stays open year-round, it's especially festive during the holiday season.

No. 8 Grapevine Mills

Grapevine Mills, located in Grapevine, landed number 8 on the Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 list. USA TODAY said this Texas-sized attraction includes a SEA LIFE aquarium, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, Peppa Pig's Land of Play, and Rainforest Cafe.

After-hours entertainment includes The Escape Room, a gaming bistro, a bowling alley, and a dine-in AMC-30. Shopping experiences at Grapevine Mills are geared towards popular brands, as well as upscale outlet options such as Neiman Marcus Last Call, Saks OFF 5TH, and Coach Outlet.

Listed below are the other malls selected for the award.

No. 10: Brookfield Place

New York City, New York

Brookfield Place, formerly known as the World Financial Center, is a luxury retail, dining, and event space overlooking the Hudson River. The mall spans 14 acres and includes more than 60 shops, a marina, a sailing school, and a culinary institute. The Winter Garden Atrium at Brookfield Place is an enormous, glass-domed pavilion housing flowers, plants, and contemporary art. Dining options at Brookfield Place include sit-down and chef-driven restaurants, cafes, casual eateries, and grab-and-go spots.

No. 9: Tysons Corner Center

Tysons, Virginia

Tysons Corner Center in Virginia is a shopping destination with around 300 stores, 40 dining spots, a movie theater, and a Hyatt Regency. Tysons Corner Center has department stores Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and Nordstrom, and many specialty retailers like Warby Parker, Dyson, and Love Sac. The mall regularly hosts community events and seasonal events like the Cherry Blossom Festival and Earth Month celebration. Tysons Corner Center is also located on the Washington Metro Line, making it a convenient option when visiting Washington, D.C.

No. 7: American Dream

East Rutherford, New Jersey

The American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey, is not just a retail outlet, but an entertainment complex that includes a water park, indoor snow resort, and Nickelodeon theme park. Second in size only to the Mall of America, The American Dream mall is a multi-use destination with over 400 stores and around 100 dining outlets, including 20 full-service restaurants. The mall hosts hundreds of events every year including shows, celebrity engagements, and sporting events.

No. 6: Scottsdale Fashion Square

Scottsdale, Arizona

Scottsdale Fashion Square is a luxury shopping and dining destination. The mall is home to more than 200 stores and restaurants across three floors. Designer boutiques include Louis Vuitton, Dolce & Gabbana, and Bottega Veneta, and Nobu and Elephante provide unique, upscale dining experiences. A Caesars Republic hotel is located adjacent to the mall, and visitors can take the Scottsdale Trolley, which connects the mall to nearby Paradise Valley and Camelback Mountain.

No. 5: King of Prussia

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania

North of Philadelphia, the King of Prussia Mall is a massive shopping destination with 450 retail storefronts including department stores like Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, and Bloomingdale's. This mall offers a diverse range of national brands and specialty stores, and those seeking luxury goods can shop at a vast number of luxury retailers like Gucci, Cartier, Dior, and Balenciaga. Shoppers can satisfy pretty much any craving here, as dining options range from dim sum to steakhouses to pizza joints.

No. 4: The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards

New York City, New York

An urban oasis in the heart of Manhattan, The Shops and Restaurants at Hudson Yards is a favorite of both city-dwellers and tourists. Opened in 2019, Hudson Yards occupies a million square feet of retail, restaurant, and entertainment space, and features a unique indoor-outdoor setup that makes the most of its Hudson River views. Stores range from national brands to designer stores like Chanel and Dior. Hudson Yards has a number of grab-and-go dining options but it's notable for its trendy dining outlets, including Locanda Verde and Estiatorio Milos, as well as Queensyard which garners acclaim for its panoramic views of the Vessel building.

No. 2: Mall of America

Bloomington, Minnesota

As the largest mall in the U.S., the Mall of America is not only a shopping and entertainment complex, but one of the top tourist destinations in the country. Every year, 32 million people visit this mall's stores, restaurants, attractions, and hotels. At the center of the mall is Nickelodeon Universe, the largest indoor theme park in America. Other attractions include the SEA LIFE Minnesota Aquarium, Moose Mountain Adventure Golf, and the Crayola Experience. Visitors can find just about everything at the mall's 500-plus stores and dozens of restaurants.

No. 1: Aventura Mall

Aventura, Florida

As the largest mall in the state of Florida, Aventura Mall has more than 300 retail shops, experiences, and dining options, to include the first Eataly in Florida. It also boasts a museum-worthy art collection. Design features include an art installation and fountain titled "Gorillas in the Mist," a koi pond, and a giant, chrome slide tower created by artist Carsten Höller. The Aventura Mall regularly hosts community events such as story time, weekly yoga, and a farmers market. The Brightline Train, which runs between Orlando and Miami, has added a stop at the Aventura Mall, so getting here is easier than ever.

To read more, visit https://10best.usatoday.com/awards/best-mall/.