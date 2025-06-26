Kemitra Lewis, president of Branch 132 of the National Association of Letter Carriers, told NBC 5 stories are pouring Jacob Taylor’s dedication to his job as a mail carrier.

While the incident and official cause of Taylor’s death are under investigation, Lewis said this serves as a wake-up all concerning the obstacles mail carriers face daily.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon in the 2200 block of Medical District Drive in Dallas. According to a social media post made by Lewis, also a member of Concerned Letter Carriers in Dallas, 51-year-old Jacob Taylor was seen by a resident gathering mail from his truck when he collapsed.

Dallas Fire Rescue confirmed they responded to a call around 4:30 p.m. about an unconscious person on Medical District Drive around the same time witnesses claimed to see Taylor collapse.

The fire department told NBC 5 an incident report indicated CPR was performed on the patient, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Lewis said this incident feels eerily familiar. It comes on almost the same day two years ago that 66-year-old mail carrier Eugene Gates Jr. collapsed and died while on route in Dallas during a heat index that reached 113 degrees.

Lewis said the news of Taylor’s death came as a blow to her colleagues.

“Deja vu all over again and it’s been very difficult,” Lewis said. “I don’t know for sure if the cause of death was heat-related, but what I do know is it was hot that day, a very hot day.”

The U.S. Postal Service released a statement to NBC 5 in response to questions about Taylor’s death:

“This incident remains under investigation by the Postal Service, and we do not have any comment at this time.”

Following Gates’ death in 2023, OSHA proposed a $15,625 fine on the U.S. Postal Service. The OSHA citation alleged the postal service failed to protect workers on June 20, the day Gates died, from “the recognized hazard of high outdoor heat, including high temperature, high humidity and direct sun exposure.”

An autopsy found that Gates, 66, died from the heat and heart disease.

Gates’ widow, Carla Gates, spoke out in the months following his death.

“It’s really hard knowing that my husband is not here,” she said.

Just hours before his death, Carla Gates said her husband sent a message warning her about the heat, telling her to use caution when outside. At the time, she said she was displeased with OSHA's proposal.

“That’s nothing. That’s a slap in the face to me and that’s injustice to my husband,” she said. “It made me sick. I was sad, I got mad and I’m not the type of person to get mad.”

In December of 2023, Crocket and other Democrats on the House Oversight Committee called for a hearing on working conditions for US Postal Service employees.

In response to pressure from Congresswoman Jasmine Crocket, the U.S. Postal Service promised additional air-conditioned trucks would be sent to Texas.

Crocket spoke to NBC 5 in March of 2024, nearly a year following Gates’ death.

“As a sitting member of Congress, I think that it is incumbent upon me to make sure that I keep his story alive and I continue to put pressure on an agency that I technically oversee,” Crockett said. “It is wild to be in 2024 talking about trucks with air conditioning.”

Lewis said she wants answers concerning Taylor’s. If necessary, she also wants accountability.

“My [office] steward praised him. He said he was one of the best guys that worked in that office,” she said. “The people don’t see when they see the letter carrier with a smile on his face or smile on her face out delivering the mail, there are a lot of dangers.”

During a Government Operations Committee Hearing this week, lawmakers expressed frustration over financial, safety and delivery performances by the US Postal Service under its ‘Delivering for America’ 10-year plan.