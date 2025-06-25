Her family calls her a proud Jordanian-Palestinian woman who loved her work as a flight attendant, saying Nofal was full of life and always wanted to help where she could.

On Monday, Fort Worth police say her roommate, Dennis Day, admitted to killing her in his home on Grant Lynn Circle, telling them that Nofal was videoing him and threatened to call police when he snapped and began to strangle her.

He said he then dragged her body out to the backyard and then disconnected his surveillance equipment when he realized that he was being recorded. Day then told police he loaded her body into a trash bin and took her body near Bowie in Montague County, where he dumped her over a bridge.

While Nofal’s body is still missing, police found a handgun believed to belong to her after Day admitted he threw it into a storm drain under a Fort Worth overpass.

Nofal’s family is now saying she deserves to have her memory honored for every heart she’s touched.

Fort Worth homicide detectives continue to work to try to find Nofal’s body. They spoke with local police near Bowie, who told them the creeks in the area have been flooded several times since March and her remains may have washed downstream.

The Texas Muslim Women’s Foundation Inc. released a statement Wednesday reading in part, "If you have any information that could help locate Rana or bring greater understanding to what happened, we urge you to come forward. In moments like these, every voice and action matters. Together, we must seek truth, support one another, and work toward a future where horrific incidents like this are never repeated."