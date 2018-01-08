Concept of a delivery vehicle developed for Pizza Hut by Toyota.

Plano-based neighbors Toyota and Pizza Hut Monday announced a "global partnership," that could see Pizza Hut pizzas delivered in autonomous vehicles designed and built by Toyota.

At this week's Consumer Electronics Show, Toyota unveiled designs of a self-driving concept vehicle called e-Palette. Toyota plans to implement testing of the e-Palette in several regions, including the United States.

Pizza Hut and Toyota are working toward potential deployment in 2019.

