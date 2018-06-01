Amazon Echo Versus Google Home - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x
NBC 5 Responds

NBC 5 Responds

Responding to your consumer needs and connecting you to your money

Amazon Echo Versus Google Home

By Wayne Carter

Published 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Amazon Echo Versus Google Home
    NBC 5 News

    We all had to have one. A speaker with a robot inside you can ask almost anything. Tech expert Javier Cazares from Best Buy helped us harvest the power of Amazon's Echo and Google's home.

    If you have Chromecast Google Home can send videos to your TV.

    Have an Amazon Firestick? It can be controlled with an Echo.

    Some more traditional DVR's like TiVo work with them too.

    Puerto Rico, Eight Months After Hurricane Maria

    [NATL] Puerto Rico Still Struggles for Relief Eight Months After Maria
    Ramon Espinosa/AP

    Research which one works with the most stuff you own.

    Both have the drawbacks, like not always hearing you.

    If you run out of paper towels, or cheese you can tell Alexa and she'll have Amazon ship you more.

    There's parental guard to make sure your kids don't order cupcakes when you're not looking.

    If you're into smart homes, the devices can certainly look your doors and adjust your lighting.

    Know you'll spend about $40 for each light or fan control you have.

    NBA Finals Photos: Warriors, Cavaliers Duke it Out

    [NATL-BAY]NBA Finals Photos: Warriors, Cavaliers Duke it Out
    Getty Images

    There's an Echo Show with a screen to give you recipes for the food you have in the fridge.

    A Google Home Max is smart enough to tell your voice from your kids and play music that each of you like.

    Both devices will add items to your calendar, tell you the news and weather, but only the Echo has updates from NBC 5.

    Take some time to research which one works best and what are some favorite Echo Skills or Google Actions you should try.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices